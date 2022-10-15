BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Citigroup

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.29% from the stock’s current price.

BJRI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of BJRI opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.09 million, a P/E ratio of -118.82 and a beta of 1.75.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

