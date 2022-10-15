Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as high as C$9.04. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Pi Financial lowered their target price on Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.92.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

