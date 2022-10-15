Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.20. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 44.90% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,148 shares of company stock valued at $114,708 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $35,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 55.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

