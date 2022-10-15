Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.20. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $34.04.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,148 shares of company stock valued at $114,708 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $35,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 55.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
