Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Shares of Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Blue Star Capital shares last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), with a volume of 101,651,443 shares changing hands.

Blue Star Capital Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.49 million and a P/E ratio of 1.90.

About Blue Star Capital

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.

