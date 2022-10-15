BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.05

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$23.05 and traded as low as C$21.92. BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF shares last traded at C$21.92, with a volume of 15,878 shares changing hands.

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.48.

