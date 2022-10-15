Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 5,952 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 73.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fullen Financial Group raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 6,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 290,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,730,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 48,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.75.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $111.19 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.88. The company has a market cap of $326.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

