Brady (NYSE:BRC) PT Lowered to $44.00

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brady in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Stock Performance

Brady stock opened at $41.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Brady has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $55.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.11 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brady will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 48,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 25,913 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brady

(Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.