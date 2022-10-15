Brokers Offer Predictions for Broadcom Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Broadcom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $9.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.48. The consensus estimate for Broadcom’s current full-year earnings is $34.41 per share.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.5 %

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

AVGO stock opened at $427.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.