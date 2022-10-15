Brokers Set Expectations for CloudMD Software & Services Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:DOC)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for CloudMD Software & Services’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DOC. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bloom Burton downgraded shares of CloudMD Software & Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

CloudMD Software & Services Trading Up 2.3 %

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

Shares of CloudMD Software & Services stock opened at C$0.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$64.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.44. CloudMD Software & Services has a 1-year low of C$0.21 and a 1-year high of C$1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

(Get Rating)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.