Brokers Set Expectations for CloudMD Software & Services Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:DOC)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for CloudMD Software & Services’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DOC. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bloom Burton downgraded shares of CloudMD Software & Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.
CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.
