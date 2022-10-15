Brokers Set Expectations for Invesco Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Invesco in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Invesco’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Invesco from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.86.

Invesco Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. Invesco has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

