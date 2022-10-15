BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.77

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.77 and traded as low as C$3.21. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.22, with a volume of 58,422 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.60 to C$3.85 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$271.47 million and a P/E ratio of 4.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.54, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.15.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

