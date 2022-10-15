BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Downgraded by William Blair to Market Perform

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BTRS. Citigroup lowered BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BTRS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS Stock Performance

Shares of BTRS opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35. BTRS has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.25.

Insider Transactions at BTRS

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. Equities research analysts predict that BTRS will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $1,313,652.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BTRS

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in BTRS by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.