Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,068 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $3.26. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.