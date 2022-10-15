Cadence Bank NA Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,873.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,498 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of Cadence Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $78,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $106.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

