CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.28

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$29.28 and traded as low as C$22.71. CAE shares last traded at C$22.72, with a volume of 559,154 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares cut their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.05.
CAE Trading Down 1.9 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$7.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.73.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
