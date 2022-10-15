CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.28

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$29.28 and traded as low as C$22.71. CAE shares last traded at C$22.72, with a volume of 559,154 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares cut their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.05.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Trading Down 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$7.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.73.

CAE Company Profile

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$933.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$941.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 1.3500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.