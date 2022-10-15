Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $546.24

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 546.24 ($6.60) and traded as low as GBX 515 ($6.22). Caffyns shares last traded at GBX 525 ($6.34), with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Caffyns Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 546.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 553.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Simon G. M. Caffyn sold 5,000 shares of Caffyns stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.04), for a total value of £25,000 ($30,207.83).

Caffyns Company Profile

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, LEVC, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

