Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 236,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,804 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $11,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $14,468,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth $12,247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,125 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth $3,555,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,553,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,783,000 after purchasing an additional 58,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CALM shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CALM stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $62.64.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $658.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Further Reading

