Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.60

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.60 and traded as low as $1.21. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 2,700 shares.
Caldwell Partners International Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60.
About Caldwell Partners International
The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It also offers retained executive search and Caldwell analytics solutions, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions, as well as professional search services.
