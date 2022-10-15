Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $58.62

Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$58.62 and traded as low as C$56.42. Calian Group shares last traded at C$56.44, with a volume of 11,375 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Calian Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Calian Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$640.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43.

Calian Group Announces Dividend

Calian Group ( TSE:CGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$150.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.70 million. Research analysts predict that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.1399998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Insider Activity at Calian Group

In related news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 1,919 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.61, for a total value of C$106,715.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$277,883.17.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

