Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.17. Camber Energy shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 23,560,191 shares changing hands.

Camber Energy Trading Down 6.7 %

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camber Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Camber Energy by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 64,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35,390 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Camber Energy Company Profile

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Kansas, Missouri; Louisiana; and Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its total estimated proved producing reserves consists of approximately 73,800 barrels of oil equivalent, including 48,400 barrels were crude oil and NGL reserves, and 152,400 thousand cubic feet were natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

