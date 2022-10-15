Canal Capital Management LLC Has $5.73 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.7% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,445,000 after buying an additional 112,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,867,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.46 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $432.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.02.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

