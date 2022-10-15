Canton Hathaway LLC Buys 77 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,541 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.8% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $228.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

