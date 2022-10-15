Canton Hathaway LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,981.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,030 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,491 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after buying an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after buying an additional 6,915,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,996,815,000 after buying an additional 639,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,089.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $509,837,000 after buying an additional 4,581,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $106.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.83, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.