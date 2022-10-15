Canton Hathaway LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,981.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,030 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,491 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after buying an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after buying an additional 6,915,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,996,815,000 after buying an additional 639,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,089.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $509,837,000 after buying an additional 4,581,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $106.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.83, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.75.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.