Capital Management Corp VA Buys 252 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,681,000. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.46 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

