Capital One Financial Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $17.22 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Capital One Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $17.22 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $18.26. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $19.97 per share.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

Shares of COF stock opened at $95.39 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $90.27 and a 52-week high of $174.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,618,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,615 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,456 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

