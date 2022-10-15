Capital One Financial Weighs in on Chord Energy Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Chord Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.27. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $35.90 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chord Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $34.42 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $143.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Chord Energy has a 52-week low of $93.35 and a 52-week high of $181.34.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.81 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $789.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.50 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 39.00%.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chord Energy news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $304,494,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,585,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,033,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chord Energy news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $304,494,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,585,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,033,192.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.00 per share, with a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,155. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

