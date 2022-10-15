Castings (LON:CGS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $313.04

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 313.04 ($3.78) and traded as low as GBX 305 ($3.69). Castings shares last traded at GBX 310 ($3.75), with a volume of 913 shares.

Castings Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £135.03 million and a PE ratio of 1,550.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 306.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 313.04.

Castings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, grey iron, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

Read More

