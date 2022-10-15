Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 3.3 %

BATS CBOE opened at $116.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.85.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

