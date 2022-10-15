Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$7.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CG. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.43.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 4.2 %

CG opened at C$6.10 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.43.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$213.99 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

