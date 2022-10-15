Cerillion (LON:CER) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $983.53

Shares of Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 983.53 ($11.88) and traded as low as GBX 968 ($11.70). Cerillion shares last traded at GBX 985 ($11.90), with a volume of 20,258 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($14.62) price target on shares of Cerillion in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Cerillion alerts:

Cerillion Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £290.43 million and a PE ratio of 3,396.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 983.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 909.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.19.

About Cerillion

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.