CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases 49,527 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,010.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,527 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $106.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.69 and a 200 day moving average of $125.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

