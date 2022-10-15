Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Champion Iron from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Champion Iron Stock Performance

Shares of Champion Iron stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

