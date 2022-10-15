Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.42

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.42 and traded as low as C$4.12. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$4.15, with a volume of 423,433 shares changing hands.

CIA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.25 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Champion Iron Trading Down 4.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38.

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$279.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.8800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

