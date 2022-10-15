Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) PT Lowered to $7.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $7.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CIM. StockNews.com began coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

CIM stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. Chimera Investment has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $116.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,596,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $32,955,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after acquiring an additional 885,442 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,483,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 465,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

