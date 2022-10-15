Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) PT Lowered to $7.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $7.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.87% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on CIM. StockNews.com began coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.
Chimera Investment Price Performance
CIM stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. Chimera Investment has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,596,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $32,955,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after acquiring an additional 885,442 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,483,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 465,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.
About Chimera Investment
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.
