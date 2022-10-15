China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.04

China Nonferrous Gold Limited (LON:CNG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.04 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.04 ($0.04). China Nonferrous Gold shares last traded at GBX 3.51 ($0.04), with a volume of 156 shares changing hands.

China Nonferrous Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48. The firm has a market cap of £13.42 million and a P/E ratio of -17.55.

China Nonferrous Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Nonferrous Gold Limited engages in exploration, mine development, and mining activities in the Cayman Islands. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien-Shan Fold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Nonferrous Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Nonferrous Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.