Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.07

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.07 and traded as high as $12.55. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 1,124 shares trading hands.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07.

Get Chino Commercial Bancorp alerts:

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chino Commercial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chino Commercial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.