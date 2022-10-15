Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 58.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,855.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $120.83 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.22.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

