Cineplex Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cineplex in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Cineplex’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cineplex’s FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.
Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$349.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$350.60 million.
Cineplex Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$8.50 on Friday. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$8.12 and a twelve month high of C$15.75. The company has a market cap of C$538.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.12.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
