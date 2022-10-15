Cineplex Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cineplex in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Cineplex’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cineplex’s FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$349.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$350.60 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CGX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.97.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$8.50 on Friday. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$8.12 and a twelve month high of C$15.75. The company has a market cap of C$538.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.12.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

