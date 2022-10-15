Citigroup Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $275.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Vertical Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $259.54 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,325,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,314 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after purchasing an additional 320,332 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.0% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,816,000 after purchasing an additional 315,164 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

