Citigroup Raises D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $87.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup to $87.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.93.
D.R. Horton Stock Performance
Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $851,821. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $32,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.
