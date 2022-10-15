Citigroup Raises D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $87.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup to $87.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.93.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $851,821. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $32,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

