Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.03. Claritas Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 250 shares.
Claritas Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.
About Claritas Pharmaceuticals
Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of next generation cannabinoid therapeutics. It also offers development programs for bone fracture healing, osteogenesis imperfecta, osteoporosis, and osteoporosis in Prader-Willi syndrome. The company was founded by Seth Yakatan on October 15, 2004 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.
