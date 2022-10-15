Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,826.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,491 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008,600 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,879 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2,089.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $509,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,053,756,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,958.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $327,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,398 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $106.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.