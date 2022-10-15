Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,344 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $2,019,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 259,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 86,735 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Argus decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.19.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

