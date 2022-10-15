CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $230.89

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 230.89 ($2.79) and traded as low as GBX 220.05 ($2.66). CMC Markets shares last traded at GBX 220.50 ($2.66), with a volume of 264,544 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.
CMC Markets Stock Down 0.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £619.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 230.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 262.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.
Insider Buying and Selling
CMC Markets Company Profile
CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.
