Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:PSF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.24

Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and traded as low as $17.81. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 34,133 shares.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (PSF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.