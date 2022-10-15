Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:PSF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.24

Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and traded as low as $17.81. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 34,133 shares.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 628.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 6.0% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

