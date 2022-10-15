Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the September 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Coloured Ties Capital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS APEOF opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25. Coloured Ties Capital has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.60.

Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Coloured Ties Capital Company Profile

Coloured Ties Capital Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interest in the Cadillac-Pontiac Lithium belt comprises 108 claims located southwest of Val-d'Or, Canada. The company was formerly known as GrowMax Resources Corp. and changed its name to Coloured Ties Capital Inc in November 2021.

