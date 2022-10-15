Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 566,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,420,000 after buying an additional 268,903 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 374,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,296,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE FIX opened at $101.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.65. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $251,039.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,957.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 16,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $1,706,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,308.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $251,039.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,957.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,625 shares of company stock worth $7,841,989 in the last three months. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Read More

