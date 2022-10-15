Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 9,024 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 56,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,716 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Invesco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 251,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 19,109 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Invesco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Invesco by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Invesco by 25.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Invesco from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Invesco Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.