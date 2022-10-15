Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 207.7% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,815,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,939,000 after buying an additional 1,225,514 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2,756.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,662,000 after buying an additional 1,013,413 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,070,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after buying an additional 320,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 108.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 552,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,036,000 after buying an additional 287,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $56.28.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

