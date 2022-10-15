Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 16,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

ESPO opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.05. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $76.98.

